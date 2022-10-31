Societe Generale Boosts Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Price Target to €0.85

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Societe Generale to €0.85 ($0.87) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco de Sabadell from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.05 ($1.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.05 ($1.07) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.92) to €0.95 ($0.97) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.92.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.09.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

