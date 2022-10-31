Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) PT Lowered to C$36.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC cut shares of Canfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Canfor Stock Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. Canfor has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

