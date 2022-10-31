Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to C$59.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $49.33.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.