Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Down 6.2 %

CFPUF stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

