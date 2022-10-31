Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $6.75 to $4.65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.78.

Ayr Wellness Stock Down 0.5 %

AYRWF opened at $3.83 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $262.30 million and a PE ratio of -10.08.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

