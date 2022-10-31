Credit Suisse Group Cuts ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Price Target to €369.00

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €414.00 ($422.45) to €369.00 ($376.53) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASMIY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ASM International from €400.00 ($408.16) to €370.00 ($377.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of ASM International from €340.00 ($346.94) to €320.00 ($326.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ASM International from €325.00 ($331.63) to €300.00 ($306.12) in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $234.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.53. ASM International has a twelve month low of $201.38 and a twelve month high of $497.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.68.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

