ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Cut to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue lowered shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 825 ($9.97) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,072 ($12.95) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,008.56.

ASOS Trading Down 9.7 %

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. ASOS has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $39.56.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

