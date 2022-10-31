Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$37.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.00 to C$33.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

