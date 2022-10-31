Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) PT Raised to €87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €86.00 ($87.76) to €87.00 ($88.78) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

BDRFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($123.47) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €121.00 ($123.47) to €116.00 ($118.37) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €87.00 ($88.78) to €88.00 ($89.80) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.33.

BDRFY opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

