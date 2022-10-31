Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at SVB Leerink

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on UHS. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.50.

NYSE UHS opened at $117.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,028,000 after acquiring an additional 195,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $602,338,000 after buying an additional 56,358 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,711,000 after purchasing an additional 146,774 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

