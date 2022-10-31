Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €55.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PUM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) price objective on Puma in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €45.78 ($46.71) on Thursday. Puma has a 1-year low of €42.97 ($43.85) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($117.76). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.24.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

