Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,750 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,750 ($81.56) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. set a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($102.71) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.83) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

