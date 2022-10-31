The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €57.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEM. Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.98) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Nemetschek Trading Up 0.9 %

ETR NEM opened at €49.34 ($50.35) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €43.49 ($44.38) and a 52 week high of €116.15 ($118.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.45.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

