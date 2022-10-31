Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €125.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SY1. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($118.37) price target on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Stock Up 0.1 %

SY1 opened at €104.35 ($106.48) on Thursday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($74.98). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €102.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €104.85.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.