Short Interest in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Grows By 18.7%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,300 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 728,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $60.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.01. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altra Industrial Motion

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,703,000 after acquiring an additional 726,188 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,054,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 862,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,399,000 after acquiring an additional 447,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,589,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,861,000 after acquiring an additional 278,068 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.