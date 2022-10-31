Short Interest in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Grows By 18.7%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,300 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 728,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $60.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.01. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98.
Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $498.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
