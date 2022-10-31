Sunoco (SUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Sunoco to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sunoco to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $43.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.41. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 2,798.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 49,808 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sunoco by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,274,000. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.