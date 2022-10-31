Sysco (SYY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Sysco to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Sysco has set its FY23 guidance at $4.09-4.39 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.09-$4.39 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $85.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Sysco by 44.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Sysco by 72.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

