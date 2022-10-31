Premier (PINC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Premier has set its FY23 guidance at $2.63-2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.63-$2.75 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Premier Stock Performance

PINC opened at $35.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. Premier has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Premier by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

