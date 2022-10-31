Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. On average, analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $185.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.97. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $286.29.

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

