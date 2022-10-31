John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

JBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:JBT opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average of $107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $91,827. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 154.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Further Reading

