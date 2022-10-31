John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.
JBT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
John Bean Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %
NYSE:JBT opened at $92.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average of $107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.26%.
Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies
In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $91,827. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 154.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000.
About John Bean Technologies
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.