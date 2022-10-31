KeyCorp Raises Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $49.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Silgan from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $48.61.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,201,875.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Silgan by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 58.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Silgan by 13.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 110.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading

