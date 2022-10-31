Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Lowered to $555.00 at SVB Leerink

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $590.00 to $555.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $503.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $478.31 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $532.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,583 shares of company stock valued at $32,526,600 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 196.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

