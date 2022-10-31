KeyCorp Raises Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $79.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MTDR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.75.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.54.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Matador Resources by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

