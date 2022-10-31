PROG (NYSE:PRG) PT Lowered to $33.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered PROG from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

PROG Price Performance

Shares of PROG stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. PROG has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $50.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $873.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

In other news, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.39 per share, with a total value of $48,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,960.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 53,700 shares of company stock worth $1,034,243 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 268.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the second quarter valued at $83,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 141.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PROG by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in PROG by 4,433.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

