PROG (NYSE:PRG) PT Lowered to $33.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.
Separately, TheStreet lowered PROG from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
PROG Price Performance
Shares of PROG stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. PROG has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $50.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $873.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.32.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PROG by 268.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the second quarter valued at $83,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 141.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PROG by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in PROG by 4,433.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
