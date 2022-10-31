Univar Solutions (UNVR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Univar Solutions to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $25.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNVR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 36.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

