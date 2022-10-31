Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.77. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $114.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,214,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 397,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 41,022 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,180,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.69.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.