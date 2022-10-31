Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €20.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 29th. set a €15.70 ($16.02) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.02) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ENI stock opened at €13.07 ($13.33) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88. ENI has a one year low of €10.45 ($10.66) and a one year high of €14.80 ($15.10). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.