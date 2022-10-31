DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €27.28 ($27.84) on Friday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($23.63) and a 1-year high of €39.48 ($40.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is €26.21 and its 200-day moving average is €28.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

