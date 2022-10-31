DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($7.65) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €24.70 ($25.20) target price on DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($20.92) price target on DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

DIC Asset stock opened at €7.41 ($7.56) on Friday. DIC Asset has a one year low of €6.51 ($6.64) and a one year high of €16.19 ($16.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of €8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.74. The company has a market cap of $616.16 million and a P/E ratio of 13.47.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

