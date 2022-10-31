Waste Connections (WCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of C$1.33 per share for the quarter.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.32 billion.

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$180.67 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$148.05 and a 12-month high of C$195.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$185.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$172.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.46 billion and a PE ratio of 49.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.72%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total value of C$1,311,679.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,400,936.07. In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$180.55, for a total transaction of C$554,825.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$905,811.32. Also, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total value of C$1,311,679.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at C$2,400,936.07.

Several research firms have commented on WCN. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$147.67.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

