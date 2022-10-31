Zillow Group (ZG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Zillow Group to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Zillow Group has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.56 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $105.85. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 303.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $608,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 19.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.76.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

