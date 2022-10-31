Radware (RDWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Radware to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Radware has set its Q3 guidance at $0.15-0.18 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.68 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Radware to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Radware Stock Performance
RDWR opened at $23.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.77, a PEG ratio of 79.96 and a beta of 1.00. Radware has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $42.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
