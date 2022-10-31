APA (APA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. On average, analysts expect APA to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA opened at $45.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. APA has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.78.

APA Increases Dividend

APA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Citigroup raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Institutional Trading of APA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in APA by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,574,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after buying an additional 1,003,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,509,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,668,000 after purchasing an additional 192,386 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth about $983,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 38.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

