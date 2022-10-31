GFL Environmental (GFL) Scheduled to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 1.7 %

GFL stock opened at C$36.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.49. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$31.57 and a 52-week high of C$54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other GFL Environmental news, Senior Officer Edward Christian Glavina sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.83, for a total transaction of C$124,225.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$732,465.10. In other news, Senior Officer Edward Christian Glavina sold 3,373 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.83, for a total value of C$124,225.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$732,465.10. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 27,484 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.45, for a total value of C$974,307.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,288,139.10.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.31.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

