Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FYBR opened at $23.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $60,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $301,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

