Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €145.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SU. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($128.57) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

SU stock opened at €130.22 ($132.88) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €122.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €125.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($77.90).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.