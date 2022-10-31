Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €33.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Friday. set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Aixtron in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Aixtron in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

AIXA stock opened at €25.29 ($25.81) on Friday. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €15.20 ($15.51) and a 1-year high of €28.04 ($28.61). The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is €25.15 and its 200-day moving average is €24.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

