Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €107.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €107.00 ($109.18) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Safran in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on Safran in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of SAF stock opened at €113.70 ($116.02) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €101.85 and a 200 day moving average of €100.69. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($94.24).

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

