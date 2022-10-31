Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €75.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($62.24) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($98.98) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays set a €68.50 ($69.90) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of DHER opened at €32.74 ($33.41) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 12 month high of €131.50 ($134.18).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.