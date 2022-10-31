Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €35.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIXA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($33.67) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday.

Aixtron Stock Performance

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €25.29 ($25.81) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.73. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €15.20 ($15.51) and a 52 week high of €28.04 ($28.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

