STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €36.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of EPA STM opened at €31.79 ($32.43) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($21.89). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €34.53 and its 200 day moving average is €34.58.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.