Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €54.50 ($55.61) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BAS stock opened at €45.30 ($46.22) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of €45.19. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.90 ($38.67) and a 52 week high of €69.15 ($70.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

