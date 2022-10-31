Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €140.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($148.98) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($135.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Price Performance

AIR stock opened at €110.00 ($112.24) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €96.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €100.96. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a one year high of €99.97 ($102.01).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.