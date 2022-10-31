JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Befesa (ETR:BFSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
BFSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($73.47) price target on shares of Befesa in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Befesa in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Shares of ETR BFSA opened at €35.00 ($35.71) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. Befesa has a 12 month low of €29.04 ($29.63) and a 12 month high of €73.60 ($75.10). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.
