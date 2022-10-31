Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €61.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STM opened at €31.79 ($32.43) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €34.53 and a 200-day moving average of €34.58. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($21.89).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

