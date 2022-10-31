Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €24.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday.

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of STM stock opened at €31.79 ($32.43) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.58. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($12.65) and a one year high of €21.45 ($21.89).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

