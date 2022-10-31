Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €33.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Trading Down 1.5 %

RNO stock opened at €31.30 ($31.94) on Thursday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($102.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €29.83 and a 200-day moving average of €26.88.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.