Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €49.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($50.00) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €49.81 ($50.82) on Friday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($73.60). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.60.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.