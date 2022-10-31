Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Cut to Neutral at Pi Financial

Pi Financial cut shares of Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGI. Cormark lowered shares of Superior Gold from a buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Superior Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Superior Gold stock opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.25 million and a P/E ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.64.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$40.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Superior Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

