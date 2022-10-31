Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Price Performance

BN stock opened at €49.81 ($50.82) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €52.60. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a one year high of €72.13 ($73.60).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.